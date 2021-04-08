Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,513 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.18 and its 200 day moving average is $305.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

