Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,131,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $62.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $63.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.