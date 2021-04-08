Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $8.09 Million Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,102,334 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kinross Gold by 42.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,600,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,579,000 after purchasing an additional 358,407 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

