Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 42,330 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $189.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.