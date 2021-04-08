Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 42,330 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $216,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,030.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IIPR opened at $189.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit