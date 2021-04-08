Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 700,000 Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. (OTCMKTS:AGCUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $1,495,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $437,000.

OTCMKTS AGCUU opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

