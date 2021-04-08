Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Heartland Express worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 128,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 94,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heartland Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Heartland Express had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

