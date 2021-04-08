Hector Lima Sells 1,340 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) EVP Hector Lima sold 1,340 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $185,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hector Lima also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, March 30th, Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Hector Lima sold 2,108 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $286,034.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $142.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $131.03. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,504 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,933 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,710 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.54.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.