Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Down 9.3% This Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.53 billion and approximately $204.55 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00051626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.64 or 0.00312366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00027063 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,916,865,152 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

