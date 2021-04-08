Heike Truol Buys 1,607 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Heike Truol bought 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57).

LON CKN opened at GBX 2,825 ($36.91) on Thursday. Clarkson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The company has a market capitalization of £859.03 million and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,613.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,530.88.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

CKN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.