Heike Truol Buys 1,607 Shares of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) insider Heike Truol bought 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,799 ($36.57) per share, for a total transaction of £44,979.93 ($58,766.57).

LON CKN opened at GBX 2,825 ($36.91) on Thursday. Clarkson PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,905.89 ($37.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The company has a market capitalization of £859.03 million and a P/E ratio of -29.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,613.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,530.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a GBX 54 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.82%.

CKN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clarkson from GBX 2,960 ($38.67) to GBX 2,756 ($36.01) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Clarkson to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit