Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HP. Bank of America lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.58.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.53 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $1,560,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,267,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 380,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

