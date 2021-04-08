Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €104.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €96.27 ($113.25).

Shares of HEN3 opened at €97.00 ($114.12) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €88.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is €89.19.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

