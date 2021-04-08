Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $139.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

