Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $67.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.39 million and the highest is $68.08 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $73.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $286.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.56 million to $294.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $310.62 million, with estimates ranging from $300.58 million to $319.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HTGC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

