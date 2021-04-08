Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

HEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.43.

NYSE:HEP opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.12. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,148,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

