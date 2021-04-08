HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives $41.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HMST. B. Riley increased their price target on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of HMST opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $920.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh purchased 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 51.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,142 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at $1,732,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

