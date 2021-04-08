Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.
NYSE HON traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $219.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Honeywell International Company Profile
Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.
Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.