Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.87.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $219.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,698. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $221.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.48. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.