Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $359.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to announce sales of $359.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $335.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $302.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $68.41 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,710,000 after purchasing an additional 286,175 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,274,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,657,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 921,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 666,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,800,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

