HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Cap Achieves $17.52 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $17.52 million and approximately $280,483.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,853.54 or 0.99922365 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.95 or 0.00462796 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.05 or 0.00324795 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00803378 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00101184 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004450 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

