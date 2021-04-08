Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $944.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post sales of $944.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $967.55 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.98. The stock had a trading volume of 238,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.93.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.