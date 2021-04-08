Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000.

RSVAU opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.02. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

