Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Guess’ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 212,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GES shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

GES stock opened at $25.73 on Thursday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

