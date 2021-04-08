Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $1.79 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCARU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,832,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,753,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,432,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,176,000.

OTCMKTS HCARU opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

