Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $2.09 Million Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHICU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHICU. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Population Health Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $523,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Population Health Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $732,000.

Population Health Investment stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc engages primarily in the business of blank checks. The company is based in New York, New York.

