Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives GBX 270.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 270.63 ($3.54).

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

LON HTG opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 202.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a one year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The firm has a market cap of £445.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.03%.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

