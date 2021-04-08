Hxro Market Cap Tops $98.50 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $98.50 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022504 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.31 or 0.00637055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00083833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030328 BTC.

Hxro Profile

HXRO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

