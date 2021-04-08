HYCON (HYC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $722,925.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $722,925.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003256 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00065503 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,020,841,512 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,841,511 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

