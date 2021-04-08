i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

IIIV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $6,566,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

