Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at B. Riley

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $59.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,206,500. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

