IDOX (LON:IDOX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.60

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.60 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 66.60 ($0.87). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82), with a volume of 190,692 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.15. The company has a market capitalization of £298.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00.

Get IDOX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Idox plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and information services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates through three segments: Public Sector Software, Engineering Information Management, and Content. It offers tools to manage information and knowledge, documents, content, business processes, and workflow, as well as connects directly with the citizens through the Web; elections management solutions; and decision support content, which include grants and planning policy information, as well as corporate compliance services.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for IDOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.