IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $83.40

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.40, but opened at $79.94. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $82.79, with a volume of 144 shares.

IGMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.97 and a beta of -1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.21.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $155,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,492 shares of company stock worth $404,367. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

