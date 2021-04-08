Igor Samartsev Sells 500 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Igor Samartsev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00.

Shares of IPGP opened at $219.94 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 968.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

