ImageCash (IMGC) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, ImageCash has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $38,586.50 and approximately $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00256574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.76 or 0.00789854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.76 or 1.00164046 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017498 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00704550 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,251,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,386 coins. The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

