ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.57 and last traded at $20.60. 11,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,485,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

