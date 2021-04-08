Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $268.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,939. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average of $240.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

