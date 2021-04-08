Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $285.07. The company had a trading volume of 7,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.07 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.