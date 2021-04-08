Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 86,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.97, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.52 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

