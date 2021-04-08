Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $371.38. 21,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,980. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The company has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.20.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

