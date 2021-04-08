Infosys (INFY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect Infosys to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. On average, analysts expect Infosys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE INFY opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on INFY. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.22.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

