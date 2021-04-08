Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ingredion by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $888,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INGR opened at $90.07 on Thursday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

