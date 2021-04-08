Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys 200 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 200 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.50 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 867,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,237,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a market cap of $509.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $102.85.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Century Bancorp by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.