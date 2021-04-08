Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.24. The company had a trading volume of 805,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,112. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.89 and its 200 day moving average is $159.14. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -140.92 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The company had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

