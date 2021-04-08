Insider Selling: Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25.

ABEO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

