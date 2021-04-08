Insider Selling: Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $2,288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Henrik S. Md Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $2,261,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $2,346,400.00.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $49.30 and a one year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

