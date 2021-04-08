Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Sells 26,631 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Poulliot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Brian Poulliot sold 28,450 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $1,381,247.50.

NYSE BJ opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

