Insider Selling: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) CTO Michael Milos Thornton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 274,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Milos Thornton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Milos Thornton sold 18,750 shares of ENDRA Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $44,437.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDRA opened at $2.51 on Thursday. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. It develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

