Insider Selling: Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) VP Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $64,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donna Gail Yanko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Donna Gail Yanko sold 2,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $18,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Donna Gail Yanko sold 3,000 shares of Mexco Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $24,600.00.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 million, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mexco Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota.

