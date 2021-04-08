Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Sells 9,368 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47.
  • On Monday, February 8th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40.
  • On Friday, February 5th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,641 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $471,644.01.
  • On Wednesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42.

POWI stock opened at $81.36 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $99.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.41.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

