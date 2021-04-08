Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Sells 165 Shares of Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Amol Chaubal sold 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $10,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amol Chaubal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Amol Chaubal sold 133 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $9,078.58.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Amol Chaubal sold 124 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $5,472.12.

QTRX opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 371,269 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,502,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after buying an additional 379,908 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 436,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.