Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 17,600 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

TMUS stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $124.39. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $1,599,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,971 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,001,000 after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.