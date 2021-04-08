Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $59,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TOL stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. 72,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,294. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.37 and a twelve month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on TOL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,506.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.